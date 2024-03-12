Commission’s Advice On ETS Settings Tabled

Recommendations from the Climate Change
Commission for New Zealand on the Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS) auction and unit limit settings for the next five
years have been tabled in Parliament, Climate Change
Minister Simon Watts says.
“The Commission provides
advice on the ETS annually. This is the third time the
Commission has provided independent advice to inform New
Zealand ETS auction settings, and I thank the Commission for
their work.
“The Government will now consider this
advice and make decisions on it later this
year.”
Following public consultation, set to occur
before mid-2024, proposed changes to the ETS will be
finalised by the end of September 2024.
