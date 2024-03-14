Government Classifies Drought Conditions In Top Of The South As Medium-scale Adverse Event

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has classified the drought conditions in the Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts as a medium-scale adverse event, acknowledging the challenging conditions facing farmers and growers in the district.

“Parts of Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts are in the grip of an intense dry spell. I know this has made day-to-day conditions on the ground extremely tough for farmers and growers,” Todd McClay says.

“The Top of the South Drought Committee met yesterday to discuss the situation.

“After receiving an urgent update from Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff on the ground in the area this morning, I have made the decision to classify drought conditions in Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts as a medium-scale adverse event.

“It is clear conditions are tough. This decision will unlock further support for farmers and growers, including tax support.”

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson visited the Marlborough area last week to see conditions first-hand.

“Today’s classification is on top of funding of up to $20,000 we made available to the Top of the South Rural Support Trust last month to provide extra support,” Mark Patterson says.

“The proactive step ensured early support is available for farmers, growers, and rural communities.”

MPI has been working collaboratively with central agencies, sector groups, regional bodies, and farmers and growers across the country to prepare for El Niño since its arrival last year.

“Forecasters predict the dry weather will linger into the autumn,” Mr McClay says.

“I know farmers and growers in other parts of the country are also experiencing dry conditions and we’re keeping a close eye on the situation in those regions.”

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

