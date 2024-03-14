Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Partnership To Tackle $332m Facial Eczema Problem

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Government is helping farmers eradicate the significant impact of facial eczema (FE) in pastoral animals, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced.

“A $20 million partnership jointly funded by Beef + Lamb NZ, the Government, and the primary sector will save farmers an estimated NZD$332 million per year, and aims to reduce their reliance on zinc dosing as a preventative measure,” Mr McClay says.

“The Coalition Government backs the New Zealand pastoral sector and is committed to ensuring they remain world best. This project is about making sure the sector is productive, efficient, and successful.

“The program will support multiple approaches, building on research, and bringing together many of the country’s top researchers.”

“FE can reduce growth rates, fertility and production in livestock while significantly impacting animal health.

At present there is no cure for FE, with limited management tools available.

“Prevention solutions such as early detection, mitigation and management options are key to the programme. Decision support tools will also be collaboratively developed with farmers and rural professionals.

“These solutions will be complemented by the FE breeding value for dairy cows recently announced by the Livestock Improvement Corporation.”

“This Programme will provide farmers with tools so they can get on with the job, providing the safe and high quality food that New Zealand is known for.”

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

