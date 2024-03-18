Waititi Writes To Parties Asking Them To Support Removal Of GST From Food

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi has penned a letter asking MPs to support his members bill to remove GST from all food. The bill is expected to go through its first reading in parliament this Wednesday.

“I’m calling on all political parties to support my bill to remove GST from kai,” said bill sponsor and Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Rawiri Waititi.

“It shouldn’t matter where you sit on the political spectrum. Removing GST from kai should be a no brainer for any party who is serious about supporting whānau during a cost of living crisis.

“Food is a right and a necessity that shouldn’t be taxed. We know that GST hits lower income whānau the hardest.

“We should not be relying on people who are struggling to feed their tamariki to prop up our tax system.

“On some kaupapa, parties must put the rubbish politicking aside and come to a mutual agreement for the wellbeing of our mokopuna.

“I would think the removal of GST from food is one of those kaupapa. It will give some real relief to the pockets of whānau and should be one of those instances where all political parties see eye-to-eye.

“The coalition said they’d do something to address the cost of living. This bill is an opportunity for them to have a positive impact after a terrible start to their governing term.

“Removing GST from kai is only one of the changes needed to rebalance our tax system and ease the burden on whānau. It is a change that can be made over night that will have an immediate impact,” Waititi said.

The letter was sent to all party leaders today requesting them and their parties to support the bill.

