Trade Access To Overseas Markets Creates Jobs

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Todd McClay, says that today’s opening of Riverland Foods manufacturing plant in Christchurch is a great example of how trade access to overseas markets creates jobs in New Zealand.

Speaking at the official opening of this state-of-the-art pet food factory the Minister noted that exports are responsible for one-in-four jobs with rural New Zealand making up 80 per cent of New Zealand’s goods exports.

Riverland’s Christchurch factory is their first in the Asia Pacific region and uses innovative new technology to produce high value wet canned petfood. 98 per cent of its products are proposed to be exported, with a projected export value of over $120 million per year. This facility is expected to be the largest export cannery for pet food in New Zealand.

“It is great to see investment in value-added processing that supports the creation of jobs, diversifies the economy, and increases returns to primary producers,” Mr McClay says.

“Ventures like Riverland’s will boost value-added exports and support the Coalition Government’s target of doubling exports by value over 10 years.

The global pet food sector is experiencing rapid growth with an expected value of $500 billion by 2030, thanks to increasing global pet ownership and a demand for premium, natural products. New Zealand’s reputation for production high quality safe food means that we are well placed to take advantage of this.

“The Coalition Government is committed to helping business utilise New Zealand’s high-quality production standards to achieve success across global markets,” Mr McClay says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

