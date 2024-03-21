Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Mental Health Services To Take Pressure Off EDs

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has today announced the implementation of a new mental health and addiction peer support service in hospital emergency departments.

“We know that at least between 13,000 and 14,600 people present annually to Emergency Departments (EDs) with mental health issues however, with a lack of reliable data this number is likely to be higher,” Mr Doocey says.

“This initiative is aimed at improving outcomes for those who seek crisis support for mental health issues at EDs while freeing up more time for clinical staff to deal with clinical work.

“We know EDs have become a bottleneck for a variety of issues including mental health. This work will go some way to untangling that, including for Police who in some cases also have to wait hours until a patient can be seen.

“Since I’ve become New Zealand’s first Minister for Mental Health, I have heard from many in the sector who want to see peer support specialists playing a greater role in helping to address some of the challenges faced by our mental health services.

“One of my top priorities is addressing the significant mental health workforce shortages. Peer Support Specialists play a vital role within this workforce, and it is essential we put in place specific initiatives to grow and support them.

“Peer Support Specialists in EDs will provide mental health support, connect people to community services and provide comfort to patients arriving on their own, with family or the Police,” Mr Doocey says.

In its first year, this initiative will be rolled out to four large hospitals with a further four in the second year. It’s being funded using uncommitted Health NZ funds and is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000 per hospital. This initiative will build on the already strong partnerships between Health NZ clinical services and NGOs.

“A $1 million workforce fund over two years has also been set up to provide Level 4 NZ Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Peer Support) training and specific training for working in emergency departments. If this proves to be a success, we see this initiative rolling out to all hospitals.

“We aim to expand the model next year based on the success of the trial,” Mr Doocey says.

Media contact: Josef Milne-Lewer, 021 802 130

Note to editor:

What is a Peer Support Specialist?

Peer Support Specialists are people who have lived experience of mental illness or addiction and have experienced recovery who support others going through similar experiences on their journey to wellness. There is growing evidence of the positive impact these roles are having on those using mental health and addiction services.

Where do peer support specialists currently work?

Peer Support Specialists work across the mental health and addiction sector in a variety of roles and settings. Growing the workforce is a crucial component of the Mental Health and Addiction sector transformation, including to ensure the workforce is representative of people using the services. It will help to address some aspects of the workforce shortages.

When will this trial begin?

The first step is to get a good understanding of the emergency departments that are well placed to have Peer Support Specialists. It is expected that the first peer support ED service will begin in July.

Why is this trial being initiated?

There is a need to strengthen the services provided as part of the crisis continuum – this includes bolstering the care provided in emergency departments to those in a mental health crisis.

