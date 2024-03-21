Government Response To Draft Market Study Into Personal Banking Services

“I welcome the release of the Commerce Commission’s draft report into personal banking services.” announced Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly.

The Commission is scheduled to publish its final report by 20 August 2024.

“I encourage everyone interested in improving outcomes for personal banking services to provide feedback to the Commission to help with refining these recommendations.

“The Commission’s report is still underway. This is an independent process and I look forward to receiving the final report in August.

“The Coalition Government is committed to delivering better banking outcomes and a more productive economy for New Zealanders.

“I am working with our coalition partners to determine any possible response including the option of the select committee inquiry, but will determine what actions to take following the release of the final report.”

Notes to Editors:

The draft market study report into personal banking services is available on the

Commerce Commission’s website from 8.30am, Thursday 21 March:

https://comcom.govt.nz/about-us/our-role/competition-studies/market-study-into-personal-banking-services

· The Commission is scheduled to publish its final report by 20 August 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

