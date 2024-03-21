Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tax Cuts Now Even More Irresponsible

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government continues to talk about irresponsible tax cuts that will only drive up inflation, despite the country entering a technical recession.

GDP declined 0.1 percent in December, following a decrease of 0.3 percent in the previous September quarter. This meets the definition for a technical recession.

“Kiwis have been dealing with a cost of living crisis for some time and are yet to see a single policy from the new Government to help them,” finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“Instead of policies to make childcare more affordable, making most prescriptions free, or half price public transport, this Government has just spent nearly $3 billion on landlords and is still planning tax cuts that won’t benefit working people in the way they promised.

“These decisions also risk free lunches for school kids and flexible funding for carers of people with disabilities.

“Even the IMF, an international body that monitors and advises on countries’ economies, has warned the Government about spending money on tax cuts that could be inflationary. For a party that claims economic credibility this is a massive blow.

“We were realistic during the campaign about what the country was facing. We told the National Party their numbers didn’t add up and they ploughed on ahead with promises anyway and ignored all warnings.

“They should heed these warnings and pull back on their plans for tax cuts, which will only be more inflationary and lead to harder times ahead for working people as services are cut in order to pay for them.

“Economists have all been forecasting tough times, it’s time National started being up front and making decisions for all Kiwis, not just a few,” Barbara Edmonds said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 