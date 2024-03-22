Celebrating 20 Years Of Whakaata Māori

Hon Minister Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

New Zealanders have enjoyed a broader range of voices telling the story of Aotearoa thanks to the creation of Whakaata Māori 20 years ago, says Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka.

The minister spoke at a celebration marking the national indigenous media organisation’s 20th anniversary at their studio in Auckland on Friday, 22 March.

Previously known as Māori TV, Whakaata Māori excels at telling the stories of Aotearoa from Māori perspectives and strengthening the voice of reo Māori, Minister Potaka says.

“Whakaata Māori has established itself as a catalyst for aspirations and innovations for Māori broadcasting.

“Chief Executive Shane Taurima, and the team at Whakaata Māori, work hard to ensure the organisation continually delivers a diversity of content appropriate of a professional broadcaster.”

The organisation broke new ground with its live coverage of ANZAC Day and Waitangi Day events.

Another innovative move has been re-versioning movies and popular TV shows into te reo Māori - like Dora the Explorer.

“Looking ahead, we must continue to develop Māori media so that the industry is thriving with engaging content that Māori and all New Zealanders can enjoy on the platforms they prefer.

“The question is: How can we best take everything we’ve learned over the past decades and use it to inform our digital developments for next 20 years?

“Whether it’s by Whakaata Māori, or iwi radio, or new online digital platforms still being developed, it is thanks you all here that the story of Aotearoa will be told by Māori media now and into the future.”

