Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$18m Boost For Kiwis Travelling To Health Treatment

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The coalition Government is delivering an $18 million boost to New Zealanders needing to travel for specialist health treatment, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says.

“These changes are long overdue – the National Travel Assistance (NTA) scheme saw its last increase to mileage and accommodation rates way back in 2009.

“During a cost-of-living crisis, it’s really important to support this group of Kiwis with increased assistance in their time of need. I’m very pleased to announce a number of changes including:

  • increased mileage and accommodation rates
  • easier pre-payment and claiming options
  • eligibility changes to better target those in need
  • better promotion and awareness of the scheme

“We know the NTA provides critical financial assistance for people who need to travel for treatments like cancer, renal dialysis, diagnostics or other complex care that can’t be provided locally.

“We also know outdated reimbursement rates, a bureaucratic claims process and local variations have seen some New Zealanders unable to access it properly.

“As a result, because some families can’t afford the upfront costs, they delay treatment, or choose less effective local treatment. That’s unacceptable and needed addressing. This is an incremental increase towards a time when we can progress further.

“The coalition Government has already committed to delivering better health outcomes for New Zealanders by improving access to medicines and other treatments.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“So, also removing barriers that prevent people from receiving treatment is a no-brainer. We expect around 4,500 New Zealanders to benefit.

Specifics in the scheme changes being announced today include:

  • Mileage rates rising from 28c to 34c a kilometre and nightly accommodation rates from $100 to $140 a night.
  • The rate for those staying with friends or whānau will increase from $25 to $35 a night.
  • More flexible payment options, including pre-payment and the ability to do more online, will also be piloted and phased in. While some districts offer pre-payment options, most whānau currently need to fill out paper-based forms to seek reimbursement after travelling.

“I recognise that this boost is long overdue. I also want to acknowledge the advocacy of the Cancer Society and other key NGOs who have pushed for change.

“They will now be able to work with Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora to raise awareness of the increased assistance available,” Dr Reti says.

The changes will be delivered in tranches, with the rate increases and an easier email claiming option first up from 1 April 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 