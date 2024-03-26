Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Government Approves Extension To Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Abuse In Care

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Cabinet has agreed to a short extension to the final reporting timeframe for the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care from 28 March 2024 to 26 June 2024, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says.

“The Royal Commission wrote to me on 16 February 2024, requesting that I consider an extension for its final report.

“The Royal Commission advised that it needs additional time to complete natural justice processes related to its findings and recommendations, a requirement under the Inquiries Act 2013,” Minister van Velden says.

“However, I have made clear my position to the Royal Commission that this is the final extension request that will be considered. It is simply not tenable to prolong the delivery of the findings and recommendations any further.

“I acknowledge that news of another possible delay to the Royal Commission’s final report may be upsetting and frustrating for some survivors. The Government is well aware of the importance to the survivor community of delivering the final report and recommendations, so that the healing process can truly begin.

“The Royal Commission will work closely with survivors to ensure they receive any support they may need.

“I have also requested the Royal Commission deliver the Inquiry’s recommendations to me by 30 May 2024. This will enable the Crown to begin work on its response, and the recommended public apology.

“The Royal Commission’s extension will not delay work on the Survivor Experiences Service, including the delivery of rapid payments to survivors, and improving access to care records.”

