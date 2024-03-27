Lifting Economy Through Science, Tertiary Sectors

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins and Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds today announced plans to transform our science and university sectors to boost the economy.

Two advisory groups, chaired by Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, will advise the Government on how these sectors can play a greater role in lifting New Zealand’s productivity and economic growth – and ultimately help all Kiwis get ahead.

Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins says improving the tertiary and science sector is part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all New Zealanders.

“The new Science System Advisory Group will help us explore the well-documented issues facing the science sector. There is a proven link between science and innovation and economic productivity, so it is critical the sector is operating efficiently,” Ms Collins says.

“We will bring about the changes needed to ensure the science and higher education systems are well-placed to deliver maximum benefit for the country.

“The two groups will operate separately. Having the same Chair, however, will ensure that any changes made can benefit both the science and high education sectors.”

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says the Government is committed to supporting universities as part of a thriving higher education sector.

“This sector is a key contributor to New Zealand’s economic performance, our ability to grow and innovate and to achieve better social outcomes,” Ms Simmonds says.

“The University Advisory Group will consider the effectiveness of the current university system – including looking into the Performance Based Research Fund, ways to best achieve equity for all learners, including Māori, Pasifika and disadvantaged learners, and the role of international education.

“High performing science and tertiary sectors are vital parts in the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy – and it is only through a strong economy that we can reduce inflation, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

