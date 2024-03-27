Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Lifting Economy Through Science, Tertiary Sectors

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins and Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds today announced plans to transform our science and university sectors to boost the economy.

Two advisory groups, chaired by Professor Sir Peter Gluckman, will advise the Government on how these sectors can play a greater role in lifting New Zealand’s productivity and economic growth – and ultimately help all Kiwis get ahead.

Science and Technology Minister Judith Collins says improving the tertiary and science sector is part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all New Zealanders.

“The new Science System Advisory Group will help us explore the well-documented issues facing the science sector. There is a proven link between science and innovation and economic productivity, so it is critical the sector is operating efficiently,” Ms Collins says.

“We will bring about the changes needed to ensure the science and higher education systems are well-placed to deliver maximum benefit for the country.

“The two groups will operate separately. Having the same Chair, however, will ensure that any changes made can benefit both the science and high education sectors.”

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says the Government is committed to supporting universities as part of a thriving higher education sector.

“This sector is a key contributor to New Zealand’s economic performance, our ability to grow and innovate and to achieve better social outcomes,” Ms Simmonds says.

“The University Advisory Group will consider the effectiveness of the current university system – including looking into the Performance Based Research Fund, ways to best achieve equity for all learners, including Māori, Pasifika and disadvantaged learners, and the role of international education.

“High performing science and tertiary sectors are vital parts in the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy – and it is only through a strong economy that we can reduce inflation, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

