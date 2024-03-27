David Seymour Responds To BPS

Responding to the release of the Budget Policy Statement,
ACT Leader David Seymour says:
"The Finance Minister
today confirmed what households across New Zealand already
understand: a tight economy requires tough decisions and
financial compromises.
"New Zealanders have responded
to rising living costs and mortgage rates in the responsible
way – seeking out opportunities for savings on groceries
and utilities, and skipping some nice-to-haves.
"With
the economic weather now hitting home in the Government’s
own books, it’s Wellington’s turn to show some
discipline. Focusing on maximum value for every dollar spent
will ensure we can continue to afford the most important
services to New Zealanders, such as health and
education.
"ACT’s presence in the coalition means
the Government is going further in winding back low-value
spending, even if it’s not going as far as ACT would like.
We’re working every day to represent the values of those
New Zealanders who are paying the
bills."
