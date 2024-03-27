David Seymour Responds To BPS

Responding to the release of the Budget Policy Statement, ACT Leader David Seymour says:

"The Finance Minister today confirmed what households across New Zealand already understand: a tight economy requires tough decisions and financial compromises.

"New Zealanders have responded to rising living costs and mortgage rates in the responsible way – seeking out opportunities for savings on groceries and utilities, and skipping some nice-to-haves.

"With the economic weather now hitting home in the Government’s own books, it’s Wellington’s turn to show some discipline. Focusing on maximum value for every dollar spent will ensure we can continue to afford the most important services to New Zealanders, such as health and education.

"ACT’s presence in the coalition means the Government is going further in winding back low-value spending, even if it’s not going as far as ACT would like. We’re working every day to represent the values of those New Zealanders who are paying the bills."

