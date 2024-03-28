Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Cost Of Living Support For Over 1.4 Million Kiwis

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

  • About 1.4 million New Zealanders will receive cost of living relief through increased government assistance from April 1
  • 909,000 pensioners get a boost to Superannuation, including 5000 veterans
  • 371,000 working-age beneficiaries will get higher payments
  • 45,000 students will see an increase in their allowance

Over a quarter of New Zealanders will get help to ease the cost of living from Monday, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“The coalition Government is relentlessly focused on helping Kiwi families deal with the high cost of living we inherited from the last government.

“Even though the economic outlook for the Government is tough right now, one of our priorities is to support those on low-to-middle incomes who need a helping hand.

“From Monday, parents, students, pensioners, and people on main benefits will all get a little extra to help when their payments increase in line with the cost of living.

“The April 1 changes will see a couple with children receiving Jobseeker Support get an extra $56.48 a fortnight, while single parents will see their Sole Parent benefits increase by $44.02 per fortnight.

“Pensioners will be better off with the amount paid to a couple receiving NZ Super or the Veteran’s Pension set to increase by $71.08 a fortnight and the rate for a single superannuitant living alone increasing by $46.20 a fortnight.

“About 45,000 students will see a bump in their student allowance, with under-24s who are living away from home to get an extra $27.94 a fortnight.

“Hardworking families will also get more help through an increase to the payment rates for childcare assistance. The increase is expected to support most of the 25,000 children who currently benefit from this assistance. The $305 maximum weekly rate for the lowest income recipients is rising to $319.

“Every little bit counts, and this Government is committed to supporting those who are really feeling the pinch from the high cost of living.”

Notes to editors

  • A list of the rate changes from 1 April 2024 is attached
  • A comprehensive list of all benefit and payment rates that will take effect from 1 April 2024 can be found here

