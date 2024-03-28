Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Keep Safe On Our Roads This Easter

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is encouraging all road users to stay safe, plan their journeys ahead of time, and be patient with other drivers while travelling around this Easter long weekend.

“Road safety is a responsibility we all share, and with increased traffic on our roads expected this Easter we all need to make good decisions as we’re travelling around to avoid deaths and serious injuries.

“Enforcement agencies will be taking a zero tolerance approach to road users putting themselves and others at risk. You can expect to see an increased Police presence on our roads this weekend, so think twice before you get behind the wheel.

“Stick to the speed limit, don’t drink or take drugs and drive, ensure you are well rested, and plan your journey ahead of time. Simple decisions like remembering to put on your seatbelt and avoiding distractions like cell phones while driving can save your life,” Mr Brown says.

Road maintenance teams are also continuing to deliver one of the largest programmes of work to raise the standard of our roads. The 2023/24 road maintenance programme is the largest of recent years, having delivered renewals on 1,629km of roads in time for Easter.

“Maintaining New Zealand’s roads improves safety for motorists. Please be courteous and patient with road crews as they undertake this important work and stick to temporary speed limits where they apply.

“We want everyone to enjoy this Easter spending time with their friends and family. Making good decisions will ensure everyone can travel and return home safely.”

