Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tenancy Reviews For Social Housing Restart

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Ensuring social housing is being provided to those with the greatest needs is front of mind as the Government restarts social housing tenancy reviews, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

“Our relentless focus on building a strong economy is to ensure we can deliver better public services such as social housing.

“The Ministry of Social Development has restarted the review mahi, which was paused in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 25 March 2024.

“The reviews will begin with nearly 400 tenants who are currently paying market rent and have been in their social housing tenancy for three or more years. There are also some exclusions, for example, people with dependent tamariki in their care and people who are 65 or older.

“MSD will work with the tenants who are more likely to be ready to move to private housing. We want to actively support those people who can sustain independent living – maybe in a private rental or potentially homeownership,” Minister Potaka said.

“The reviews are part of our commitment to ensuring those who need social housing the most can access it.”

MSD will work with tenants to check their situation. They will look at whether their current home meets their needs and see if they are likely to be able to get housing in the private market.

“Where appropriate, we will actively support people into alternative housing, connecting them with services and making sure they get any MSD support they may need.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


The review also complements the government’s focus on ending the large-scale use of emergency housing by ensuring their needs are better considered for social housing.

“To give people a sense of the broader scale of this issue, there are more than 25,000 applications on the social housing register – each number could be an individual or represent a whole whānau needing appropriate housing.

“This government intends to deliver on the needs of all New Zealanders including those needing social housing.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 