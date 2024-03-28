ACT Auditing “Safe Space” Policies At Universities And Polytechnics

“Today I wrote to each New Zealand university and polytechnic to determine their commitment to an inclusive education,” says ACT Tertiary Education and Skills spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“There is a reason the University of Auckland’s segregated study spaces have provoked such a strong reaction from New Zealanders. The signage reminds us of darker days when different races were segregated at swimming baths and barber shops.

“Modern values of inclusivity celebrate the mixing of people from different backgrounds, and we should recognise how this is crucial to closing academic and economic disparities.

“For what it’s worth, I am seriously disturbed by the suggestion that in order to be safe, Māori students need to isolate from non-Māori. And I worry about the perception of international students who arrived here expecting to study in an inclusive, egalitarian environment.”

Dr Parmar has written to each of the institutions below, asking for a list of safe spaces, the rationale for such spaces, and whether signage or other policies are changing as a result of recent public concern.

Victoria University

University of Waikato

Massey University

University of Canterbury

Lincoln University

University of Otago

University of Auckland

Auckland University of Technology

UNITEC

Ara Institute of Canterbury

Eastern Institute of Technology

Wellington Institute of Technology

Universal College of Learning (UCOL)

Manukau Institute of Technology (Media contact)

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology

Otago Polytechnic

Whitireia Community Polytechnic | Weltec

Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki

Waikato Institute of Technology

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand

Tai Poutini Polytechnic

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology

Te Pukenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology

Southern Institute of Technology

Northtec

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

