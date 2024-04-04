Construction Starts On Queenstown Roading Upgrades

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has kicked off construction on $250 million upgrades to State Highway 6/6A (SH6/6A) in Queenstown that will boost economic growth, reduce congestion, and create a safer and more reliable transport network.

“With more than 40,000 vehicles passing through each day at peak times, the current SH6/6A Frankton intersection has become incredibly congested and inefficient,” Mr Brown says.

“With tourism returning to pre-COVID restriction levels, and continued growth in and around Queenstown, upgrades to this critical intersection will ensure local commuters and visitors can get to where they are going, quickly and safely.

“These upgrades will provide families and children who go to school in Queenstown with more travel choices by delivering an expanded bus hub, as well as allowing more room for ski bus operators in the winter.

“Local concerns around Howards Drive will also be addressed with a new roundabout, and signals will be added at Joe O’Connell Drive to help make entry and exit at the Events Centre more efficient.

The SH6/6A Frankton intersection is in a busy and confined corridor, with no viable detour. While there will be disruption during the expected four-year construction period, NZTA will ensure that traffic remains flowing.

“We need to keep Queenstown moving during construction and the project team will ensure the current corridor remains open to two-way traffic while these critical upgrade works are carried out.”

“The Government is committed to delivering infrastructure that boosts economic growth, reduces congestion, and creates a safer and more reliable transport network.”

“It is only through a strong economy that we can lower the cost of living, lift incomes, and invest in the public services and infrastructure New Zealanders rely on,” Mr Brown says.

The works are being delivered through a partnership between NZTA, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Downer New Zealand, Fulton Hogan, WSP, and Beca.

The Coalition Government has agreed to increase funding by $120 million from existing Crown allocations to ensure this important package of improvements is delivered.

