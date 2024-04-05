Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Speaker Led Delegation From Palamene O Samoa Headed To New Zealand

Friday, 5 April 2024, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Office Of Speaker Of Parliament

A Speaker led delegation from Palamene O Samoa (Samoan Parliament) will arrive in New Zealand next week as part of a weeklong Guest of Parliament visit. They will be hosted by the Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Led by Hon Papali’i Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau, Speaker of the House, the delegation consists of Agaseata Valelio Tanuvasa Peto, FAST member, Fepuleai Fa’asavalu Faimata Sua, FAST Member, Fa’agasealii Sapoa Feagiai, HRPP member, Lenatai Victor Fa’afoi Tamapua, HRPP member, as well as two Parliamentary officials.

The official programme starts on Monday 8 April, with engagements and meetings in Auckland, Wellington and the Wairarapa, before concluding on Friday 12 April.

The busy programme includes a community cultural event in Mangere, Auckland, a meeting with Speaker Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, an introduction to the House during Question Time, workshops on Parliamentary procedure, meetings with Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers, and other engagements.

During New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament, a Speaker’s delegation visited Samoa. This upcoming inward delegation is a reciprocal visit, after Hon Papali’i Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau was invited by the New Zealand delegation to learn more about our Parliamentary process.

For more information on how we work with other Pacific parliaments through our Tai a Kiwa programme, please visit our website ( Tai a Kiwa: Stronger Pacific Parliaments - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office Of Speaker Of Parliament on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 