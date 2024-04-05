Speaker Led Delegation From Palamene O Samoa Headed To New Zealand

A Speaker led delegation from Palamene O Samoa (Samoan Parliament) will arrive in New Zealand next week as part of a weeklong Guest of Parliament visit. They will be hosted by the Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Led by Hon Papali’i Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau, Speaker of the House, the delegation consists of Agaseata Valelio Tanuvasa Peto, FAST member, Fepuleai Fa’asavalu Faimata Sua, FAST Member, Fa’agasealii Sapoa Feagiai, HRPP member, Lenatai Victor Fa’afoi Tamapua, HRPP member, as well as two Parliamentary officials.

The official programme starts on Monday 8 April, with engagements and meetings in Auckland, Wellington and the Wairarapa, before concluding on Friday 12 April.

The busy programme includes a community cultural event in Mangere, Auckland, a meeting with Speaker Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, an introduction to the House during Question Time, workshops on Parliamentary procedure, meetings with Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers, and other engagements.

During New Zealand’s 53rd Parliament, a Speaker’s delegation visited Samoa. This upcoming inward delegation is a reciprocal visit, after Hon Papali’i Li’o Oloipola Taeu Masipau was invited by the New Zealand delegation to learn more about our Parliamentary process.

For more information on how we work with other Pacific parliaments through our Tai a Kiwa programme, please visit our website ( Tai a Kiwa: Stronger Pacific Parliaments - New Zealand Parliament (www.parliament.nz).

