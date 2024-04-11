Boosting NZ’s Trade And Agricultural Relationship With China

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Minister of Agriculture

Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay will visit China next week, to strengthen relationships, support Kiwi exporters and promote New Zealand businesses on the world stage.

“China is one of New Zealand’s most significant trade and economic relationships and remains an important destination for New Zealand’s products, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of our good and services exports in 2023,” Mr McClay says.

"Growing our trade relationships and exports will boost New Zealand’s economy, and it is only through a strong economy we can lift incomes, reduce the cost of living and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

This will be the Government’s first trip to China this term.

In Beijing, Mr McClay will meet Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian, as well as his counterpart for his forestry portfolio, Administrator Guan Zhi’ou.

“I look forward to discussions on the full breadth of New Zealand’s trade and agricultural relationship with China, including areas of cooperation and ways to further facilitate trade flows, which can support job creation, help to diversify the economy, and bring increased returns for New Zealand businesses.”

Mr McClay will travel to Shanghai to meet with New Zealand businesses in-market, including small and medium enterprises across food and beverage, health and nutrition, services, and logistics sectors.

He will also visit Harbin in Heilongjiang province, a significant agricultural base in China.

“Harbin is home to collaborative partners for New Zealand’s meat exports and potentially other agricultural sectors, which could open up opportunities for our businesses,” Mr McClay says.

“This Government has set the ambitious target of doubling New Zealand’s exports by value within 10 years. At the heart of doubling our exports are strong relationships with all our trading partners.

“My visit to China is part of this work and the Government’s commitment towards rebuilding the economy and supporting the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage.”

Mr McClay returns to New Zealand on 19 April.

