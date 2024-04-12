Navigating An Unstable Global Environment

New Zealand is renewing its connections with a world facing urgent challenges by pursuing an active, energetic foreign policy, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“Our country faces the most unstable global environment in decades,” Mr Peters says at the conclusion of two weeks of engagements in Egypt, Europe and the United States.

“We cannot afford to sit back in splendid isolation in the South Pacific, pontificate smugly, and talk exclusively to those countries we agree with. It is critical that we show up, listen to all perspectives, and enhance partnerships with our traditional friends, so that we can adapt to the complex global environment and protect and advance New Zealand’s security and prosperity.

“New Zealand needs to engage with our international partners, listen carefully, make sound judgments about our national interest, and contribute credibly. That is precisely what we are doing, at the same time as urgently addressing the issues that matter to New Zealanders at home,” Mr Peters says.

“It is the New Zealand Government’s job to engage with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be, and to understand how other nations view the major issues of our times. This has been a major focus of the Coalition Government’s first four-and-a-half months, so we can repair the damage done to our international reputation by the last three years of inaction and neglect.”

During his current period of travel, Minister Peters held official talks with Foreign Ministers from Belgium, Egypt, the European Union, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the leadership of the United Nations, NATO and the Arab League.

“The conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine are two preoccupying crises facing the world today, and New Zealand is doing its part to play a constructive role and make a credible contribution. At the same time, the primary focus of our international agenda must be closer to home - and we must contribute to bringing about a freer, more prosperous and more secure Indo-Pacific region.

“This visit has reinforced the Coalition Government’s view that New Zealand has an important role to play in our region and indeed the world, and the best way to have the most impact is to work together intensively with other countries that share our values and strategic interests.”

More details of Mr Peters’ visit can be found here:

The two-week schedule encompassed almost 50 engagements, six cities in five countries, across three continents.

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand this weekend.

