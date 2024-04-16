Patterson Promoting NZ’s Wool Sector At International Congress

Hon Mark Patterson

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson is speaking at the International Wool Textile Organisation Congress in Adelaide, promoting New Zealand wool, and outlining the coalition Government’s support for the revitalisation the sector.

"New Zealand’s wool exports reached $400 million in the year to 30 June 2023, and the coalition Government is aiming to boost that figure to contribute to our target of doubling exports by value within 10 years,” says Mr Patterson.

“The Government is committed to backing our wool sector to succeed. As the third largest grower of wool in the world, we have a great story to tell about our wool, particularly around its sustainability, integrity and quality.

“The International Wool Textile Organisation Congress is the pre-eminent annual meeting for the global wool industry, bringing together wool growers, traders, processors, manufacturers, designers, and others in the global supply chain. It represents a significant opportunity to showcase New Zealand wool to a large international audience.

“Wool is one of the most versatile fibres in the world, and its uses range from traditional carpets and upholstery to exciting new innovations like biodegradable, oil-free pigments and 3D-printed acoustic panels.

“My visit to Australia and the woolshed meetings we’re holding across New Zealand are part of the Government’s commitment towards supporting the success of the food and fibre sector, including New Zealand wool businesses. We are keen to support the sector to capitalise on the increased focus on natural and sustainable fibres, by increasing demand in wool will we lift returns to our farmers.”

Mr Patterson will also be meeting Victorian Agriculture Minister Ros Spence in Melbourne for bilateral talks, as well as discussing rural mental health with the National Centre for Farmer Health in Hamilton, Victoria.

Mr Patterson will return to New Zealand on Saturday 20 April.

