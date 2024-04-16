Face-to-face Diplomacy Key Aim Of Speaker’s First Delegation To The Pacific

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee will lead a Parliamentary delegation this week to both of New Zealand’s free association realm countries, the Cook Islands, and Niue.

It has been a number of years since a Parliamentary delegation has visited the two countries, which are both self-governing states in free association with New Zealand, and is the first Speaker's delegation to the Pacific in the 54th Parliament.

Mr Speaker will arrive in Rarotonga on Wednesday 17 April, accompanied by a cross party delegation of Tangi Utikere MP (Labour), Dr Vanessa Weenink MP (National), Greg O’Connor MP (Labour), and Scott Willis MP (Green).

While in the Cook Islands, Mr Speaker will meet with his counterpart, Hon Tai Tura, Speaker of Te Marae Akarau Vānanga o te Kuki Airani (Parliament of the Cook Islands).

The delegation will have the opportunity to engage in workshops with Cook Islands Members of Parliament, focusing on topics such as oral questions, interrogation of bills, and constituency work.

The programme also includes meetings with the Cook Islands Ombudsman and Auditor, a session with Youth Leaders, and an engagement with the New Zealand High Commission in the Cook Islands.

On Tuesday 23 April, Mr Speaker arrives in Niue with a cross party delegation including Hon Dr Ayesha Verral (Labour), Tangi Utikere MP (Labour), Katie Nimon MP (National), and Hūhana Lyndon MP (Green).

During the visit, the delegation will meet Niue’s Premier, Cabinet, and Speaker Mr Hima Douglas at Fale Fono II (Niue’s Parliament building.)

On 25 April, the delegation will attend Niue’s 77th ANZAC Day Commemoration at the National War Memorial in the capital, Alofi.

The delegation concludes on Friday 26 April.

