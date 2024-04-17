Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

School Attendance Restored As A Priority In Health Advice

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Refreshed health guidance released today will help parents and schools make informed decisions about whether their child needs to be in school, addressing one of the key issues affecting school attendance, says Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

In recent years, consistently across all school terms, short-term illness or medical reasons have been the largest contributors to justified absences. The percentage of time absent due to these continues to be higher than pre-COVID-19 figures – 8.6 per cent in Term 2 of 2022, and 6.9 per cent in Term 2 of 2023, compared with between 4 per cent and 5.3 per cent in Term 2 for years between 2015 and 2019.

“School attendance is a shared responsibility, and for too long attendance has not been good enough. COVID-19 had a big impact on attendance rates, attendance culture, and what is being considered acceptable. It’s time to take a more rational approach and get kids back to school,” says Mr Seymour.

"Of course, health's important, of course you've got to be responsible - but you don't keep people home under all circumstances. Sometimes you've got to make a call between health and education, and we’re bringing back some balance in that regard.

“Parents know their children best and should be supported to make good decisions. For example, a child with mild hay fever might display some symptoms, but that doesn’t mean it’s unsafe for them to attend school.”

The refreshed health guidance is an important step in lifting student attendance. The guidance provides information on minor symptoms where it is okay for students to attend school and more significant symptoms of concern for parents and schools to look out for.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

There are also links and information to help students cope with and overcome mild anxiety which may be affecting their school attendance.

“An education crisis today will turn into a crime crisis, a vulnerable children crisis, an economic crisis and an inequality crisis tomorrow. We’re addressing this by creating a culture where children know if they want to get anywhere in life, they need to get to school first.”

Note:

The Health New Zealand guidance is available on both the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education websites:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 