Oranga Tamariki Cuts Commit Tamariki To State Abuse

Te Pāti Māori is disgusted at the confirmation that hundreds are set to lose their jobs at Oranga Tamariki, and the disestablishment of the Treaty Response Unit.

“This act of absolute carelessness and out of touch decision making is committing tamariki to state abuse.” Said Te Pāti Māori Oranga Tamariki spokesperson, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“Removing the organisations Treaty Response Unit and capability in a workforce that is established to support our most vulnerable is short-sighted racism.

“Today’s announcement confirms what we knew back in February, that there were 600 jobs on the line. When questioned in the house, the Minister failed to acknowledge that almost a quarter of the total capacity within Oranga Tamariki would be slashed.

“Oranga Tamariki have failed every single review. More tamariki than ever are being abused in the care of the state. Notoriously, the Ministry scapegoat their staff for the failings of those at the top. It is rotten to its core.

“This is another act of the coalition’s approach which seems to be all about blaming the vulnerable. If you don’t have a job it’s your fault, when you land in court, it’s because you’re a criminal. If you’re poor, too bad.

“Cutting jobs and restructuring the scope of work will only perpetuate a failing Ministry - all whilst our tamariki continue to be raised in the increased dismay of the state.

“Te Pāti Māori will continue to assert that the best hands for our babies are with their whānau who they whakapapa with.

“Until the government enables this, actions that repeal 7AA and cut jobs only further constitute a failing government agency that ultimately needs to be replaced by a Mokopuna Māori Authority.” Said Kapa-Kingi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

