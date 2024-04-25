Statement On Behalf Of Hon. Karen Chhour: High Court Decision Re Waitangi Tribunal Summons

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

24 April 2024

Minister Chhour acknowledges today’s decision from the High Court regarding the Waitangi Tribunal’s summons for her to appear.

The parties have rights of appeal. The Minister is therefore limited in what further comment she can make at this time.

The Minister believes the Crown has been very open in providing a considerable amount of evidence to the Tribunal, within its urgent timeframes, about the Cabinet decision to repeal Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, to prioritise the safety of children.

The decision of a tribunal or court to summons a Minister is extremely rare.

The Minister welcomes this important decision, not for her own sake, but for the constitutional clarity it provides for New Zealand.

