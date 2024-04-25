Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Another ‘Stolen Generation’ Enabled By Court Ruling On Waitangi Tribunal Summons

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 6:22 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

21:00, Wednesday 24 April, 2024

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi MP
Mema Paremata mō Te Tai Tokerau
Spokesperson for Children | Spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki

Tonight’s court decision to overturn the summons of the Children’s Minister has enabled the Crown to continue making decisions about Māori without evidence, says Te Pāti Māori spokesperson for Children, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“The judicial system has this evening told the nation that this government can do whatever they want when it comes to decisions for Māori, without evidence and without including us in the conversation. It’s enabling another stolen generation” said Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“To do away with Section 7AA is to continue the Crown’s rotten agenda that harms our vulnerable Māori babies. It disgusts me that a Seymour-proclaimed mana wahine is proud of her actions to oppress our children.

“This decision socks it to the nation and Māori babies, with the governments idiopathic agenda to steal the right tamariki Māori have to be with whakapapa and the organisations duty to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“This government is hellbent on overriding, creating laws and overturning evidence based and informed policy. The Minister has no evidence to back up the repeal of 7AA.

“It is only fair that the summons asks Karen to present evidence to the Waitangi Tribunal on behalf of the government portfolio she has responsibility for. It is the sheer arrogance of Karen and her government she represents.

“Te Pāti Māori is focused on creating an Aotearoa where this nation’s tamariki and mokopuna will thrive and be proud of. This government is on a fast track to destruction and are willingly trying to create yet another stolen generation of Māori babies,” said Kapa-Kingi.

