Pharmac Chair Appointed

Hon Paula Bennett has been appointed as member and chair of the Pharmac board, Associate Health Minister David Seymour announced today.

"Pharmac is a critical part of New Zealand's health system and plays a significant role in ensuring that Kiwis have the best possible access to medicines,” says Mr Seymour.

“As Chair, Paula will lead the Pharmac board in their role of managing the pharmaceutical schedule and driving greater efficiencies and access to medicine for New Zealanders.

“Globally, changes in medicine are making them more useful and presenting new opportunities for our health, while at the same time presenting new challenges that need to be navigated.

“I’m confident that Paula has the leadership qualities that will make her the best person to make the decisions needed to ensure that Pharmac is world-leading.

“Paula brings a wealth of experience to this role, with extensive experience in governance and organisational change.

"Her political career spans 15 years. During which she served as Deputy Prime Minister and as a Cabinet Minister, with portfolios including Social Development, Associate Finance, State Services, Social Housing, Police, Local Government, and Tourism.

“As the Minister for Social Development, she led significant reforms to the national welfare system. In her current role, she leads engagement with select corporate, government, large developers, and private stakeholders as the National Director of Customer Engagement and Advisory at Bayleys Realty Group.”

Paula Bennett will take up the role from 13 May.

“I would like to thank Dr Peter Bramley, who has been serving as the acting Chair, and am pleased that he will continue serving on the Board,” says Mr Seymour.

