Law And Order, Finance, And Defence A Focus For Ukrainian Parliamentary Delegation To New Zealand

A delegation from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukraine’s unicameral legislative body) will arrive in New Zealand for a week-long guest of Parliament visit where they will attend engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Waikato, and the Manawatū.

The programme for the delegation has a focus on the areas of law and order, finance, and defence.

The delegation is headed by Dr Galyna Mykhailiuk MP, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament Speaker), and Chairperson of the Ukraine-NZ Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mykhailiuk will be joined by fellow Verkhovna Rada members, Iaroslav Zhelezniak MP, Olga Koval MP, and HE Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia and New Zealand.

The delegation will attend the launch of the New Zealand – Ukraine Business Association in Auckland, before arriving in Wellington, where they will meet with Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House, and will be introduced to the House.

The programme also includes meetings with the Leader of the Opposition, the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee, and several Government Ministers.

The delegation will visit Linton Military Camp to meet with NZDF personnel who have been involved with the training of Ukrainian personnel, and the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The delegation concludes on Friday 3 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

