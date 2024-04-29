Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Law And Order, Finance, And Defence A Focus For Ukrainian Parliamentary Delegation To New Zealand

Monday, 29 April 2024, 8:52 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

A delegation from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukraine’s unicameral legislative body) will arrive in New Zealand for a week-long guest of Parliament visit where they will attend engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Waikato, and the Manawatū.

The programme for the delegation has a focus on the areas of law and order, finance, and defence.

The delegation is headed by Dr Galyna Mykhailiuk MP, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament Speaker), and Chairperson of the Ukraine-NZ Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Mykhailiuk will be joined by fellow Verkhovna Rada members, Iaroslav Zhelezniak MP, Olga Koval MP, and HE Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia and New Zealand.

The delegation will attend the launch of the New Zealand – Ukraine Business Association in Auckland, before arriving in Wellington, where they will meet with Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House, and will be introduced to the House.

The programme also includes meetings with the Leader of the Opposition, the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee, and several Government Ministers.

The delegation will visit Linton Military Camp to meet with NZDF personnel who have been involved with the training of Ukrainian personnel, and the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The delegation concludes on Friday 3 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 