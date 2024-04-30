Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Justice Minister Updates UN On Law & Order Plan

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 6:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has attended the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva and outlined the Government’s plan to restore law and order.

“Speaking to the United Nations Human Rights Council provided us with an opportunity to present New Zealand’s human rights progress, priorities, and challenges, while responding to issues and topics raised by others,” says Mr Goldsmith.

“One of those challenges is law and order and keeping communities safe so they can go about their lives in peace. New Zealand is not as safe as it was six years ago. It isn’t the country many of us grew up in.

“I outlined our commitment to making sure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, as well as reducing serious youth offending by 15 percent.

“We’ll achieve this by backing police to go after criminal gangs, getting more officers on the beat, speeding up court processes, restoring Three Strikes legislation, establishing youth military academies and a youth serious offender category, capping sentence reductions and reviewing the firearms registry.

“I’ll shortly receive the full list of recommendations made by member states, which we’ll formally respond to in August.

“It’s important we demonstrate our commitment to human rights, and accept scrutiny of our progress.”

The delegation includes New Zealand’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nathan Glassey, and the Secretary for Justice, Andrew Kibblewhite.

This is the fourth time New Zealand has taken part in the United Nations Human Rights Council, last appearing in 2019.

© Scoop Media

