Accelerating Airport Security Lines

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister Of Transport

From today, passengers travelling internationally from Auckland Airport will be able to keep laptops and liquids in their carry-on bags for security screening thanks to new technology, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Creating a more efficient and seamless travel experience is important for holidaymakers and businesses, enabling faster movement through our airports and reducing risk of flight delays,” Mr Brown says.

“This is a great example of innovative technology being used to reduce barriers and deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders. Maintaining strong security measures at our airports is critical, and this technology ensures this.”

New Computed Tomography (CT) scanning machines now being used at Auckland Airport’s international screening point enhance security capabilities and will be rolled out to more passenger screening points across the country.

“CT scanning machines will be rolled out at domestic airports across the country between now and December, reducing pressure on aviation security lines and enabling travellers get to their gates faster.

“Delivering the services Kiwis need in a convenient way is a priority for our government, which is why we’re focused on improving efficiencies to boost productivity and help rebuild our economy.”

