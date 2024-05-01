Public Submissions Open On Te Pire Mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae O Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill
The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on Te Pire mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae o Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill.
This bill would give effect to provisions of te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga mō Ō-Rākau, te Pae o Maumahara/the Deed of Agreement relating to the Ō-Rākau site, dated 31 October 2023, to enable the record of title for the site to be held in the names of the ancestors who fought at the battle of Ō-Rākau, and for Maniapoto, Raukawa, and Waikato to jointly have and exercise the rights and obligations of the registered owner of the Ō-Rākau site.
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 14 June 2024.
