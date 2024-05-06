Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

OECD Reinforces Need To Control Spending

Monday, 6 May 2024, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The OECD’s latest report on New Zealand reinforces the importance of bringing Government spending under control, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

The OECD conducts country surveys every two years to review its members’ economic policies. The 2024 New Zealand survey was presented in Wellington today by OECD Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli.

Nicola Willis says the survey notes that “spending overruns” and “slippage” after the pandemic “led to a permanent increase in the government spending to GDP ratio, resulting in a substantial deterioration of New Zealand’s fiscal position” with the levels of macroeconomic stimulus “more inflationary than elsewhere”. The report goes on to recommend that “the government should set operating allowances and tax policies that will gradually reduce the fiscal deficit to reach budget balance”.

“This affirms the Government’s decision to steadily bring government spending under control through our ongoing fiscal sustainability programme. It also reinforces our approach of fully funding planned income tax relief through offsetting revenue and spending measures.”

The OECD highlights other areas for government attention including the need to enforce competition policy, ease overseas investment settings, lift educational achievement including through a more detailed national curriculum and advance reform of the resource management planning system.

“The Government is already acting on many of the initiatives proposed by the OECD and we will give consideration to its other recommendations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“While we do not agree with the OECD about everything, we welcome its expertise and the opportunity to have our thinking tested by it.”

“This report reinforces the urgent need to rebuild the New Zealand economy after a period of elevated spending, inflation and interest rates. The Government is on the right track with our plan to drive greater value from public spending, lift educational achievement and give businesses the confidence they need to invest, hire and grow.

“Our Government’s work to strengthen the economy will deliver New Zealanders the cost of living relief, higher incomes and better public services they deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 