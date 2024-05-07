Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ And The UAE Launch FTA Negotiations

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 5:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Minister for Trade Todd McClay today announced that New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will commence negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA).

Minister McClay met with his counterpart UAE Trade Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in Dubai, where they announced the launch of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and discussed strengthening economic ties between New Zealand and the UAE.

Trade agreements are an important tool in this Government’s plan to rebuild our economy and a strong economy means we can provide the quality public services New Zealanders expect.

“The UAE is an important bilateral partner for New Zealand, and today’s launch of negotiations is an exciting step towards growing our significant trade and economic relationship” Mr McClay said.

This follows the conclusion of successful exploratory discussions, as well as public consultation, which demonstrated the importance of pursuing a high-quality agreement to boost our economy and unlock greater export opportunities.

Kiwi exporters are integral to revitalising our economy, which is why the Government has set the ambitious target of doubling exports by value within 10 years. New opportunities in the UAE will open further commercial opportunities that will lift domestic incomes and reduce the cost of living.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The UAE is a key export destination and hub in the Gulf region, and there are significant opportunities to enhance cooperation across a range of areas, including agriculture and sustainable energy.

A CEPA with the UAE would also complement our ongoing negotiations towards a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, and I was pleased to advance these discussions during my visit to Saudi Arabia last week and my discussions with Saudi and GCC counterparts”, Mr McClay said.

For more information, including to make submission, please visit www.mfat.govt.nz/nzuaecepa or contact UAECEPA@mfat.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 