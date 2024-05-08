Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Defence Industry Talent, Commitment Recognised

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 6:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Defence
 
Hon Chris Penk
Associate Minister of Defence

7 May 2024

Defence Minister Judith Collins tonight announced the recipients of the Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry, saying they all contribute to New Zealanders’ security and wellbeing.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients, whose innovative products and services play a critical role in the delivery of New Zealand’s defence capabilities,Ms Collins says.

This year’s winners include a Manawatu construction company, which built the new Maintenance Support Facility at Linton Military Camp, and a family-owned South Auckland based company that provides specialist maintenance services for the Special Operations Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats.

“Many of the recipients are small-to medium-sized New Zealand businesses, providing a diverse range of services and equipment to the New Zealand Defence Force and Ministry of Defence,” Ms Collins says.

“New Zealand’s innovation and economy is bolstered by their investment in local people, businesses and supply chains”.

Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk said the relationship between Defence and industry was deep and long-standing.

“The award recipients are trusted partners and collaborators with Defence,” Mr Penk says.

“They have proven their commitment to New Zealand’s defence and security through their supply of world class products and services.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 