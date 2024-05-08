Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

NZ To Send Political Delegation To The Pacific

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will lead a broad political delegation on a five-stop Pacific tour next week to strengthen New Zealand’s engagement with the region.

The delegation will visit Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Tuvalu.

“New Zealand has deep and long-standing relationships across the region, and this trip will provide the opportunity to reaffirm these connections and demonstrate our bipartisan commitment to our key Pacific partners,” says Mr Peters.

“We will be sharing and discussing views on priority issues in each country, including the impacts of climate change, development priorities, and challenges to broader stability.”

Minister Peters will be accompanied by Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti; Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts; Chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee Tim van de Molen; and Opposition Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs David Parker.

As part of the official travel programme, the delegation will meet with government, political and cultural leaders, visit New Zealand-supported development initiatives, and participate in community activities.

They will depart New Zealand Sunday 12 May and return on Saturday 18 May.

