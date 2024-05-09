Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Shows Allergy To Evidence In Benefits Crackdown

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Government has been caught in opposition to evidence once again as it looks to usher in tried, tested and failed work seminar obligations for job-seeking beneficiaries.

“Poverty is a political choice and this Government is not only choosing to maintain it but also make life even harder for those doing it tough,” says Green Party spokesperson for Social Development and Employment Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Minister Upston and her colleagues in cruelty are doubling down on wanting to punish people in poverty with obligations that have no evidence of supporting people into good employment.

“Without evidence and without a moral compass, this coalition seems hellbent on driving our levels of inequality past the point of return.

“The Ministry of Social Development confirmed during its Annual Review that there is no evidence work seminars actually help people into employment.

“The Government does not care about the fact that work seminars have no proof they support people into employment, and are more interested in finding excuses to strip vulnerable people of support and dignity.

“Instead of punishing people, the Greens are calling for an end to benefit sanctions and an overhaul of employment support so that people who lose their jobs are meaningfully supported into work that matches their skills and aspirations,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 