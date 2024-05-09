Government Shows Allergy To Evidence In Benefits Crackdown

The Government has been caught in opposition to evidence once again as it looks to usher in tried, tested and failed work seminar obligations for job-seeking beneficiaries.

“Poverty is a political choice and this Government is not only choosing to maintain it but also make life even harder for those doing it tough,” says Green Party spokesperson for Social Development and Employment Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Minister Upston and her colleagues in cruelty are doubling down on wanting to punish people in poverty with obligations that have no evidence of supporting people into good employment.

“Without evidence and without a moral compass, this coalition seems hellbent on driving our levels of inequality past the point of return.

“The Ministry of Social Development confirmed during its Annual Review that there is no evidence work seminars actually help people into employment.

“The Government does not care about the fact that work seminars have no proof they support people into employment, and are more interested in finding excuses to strip vulnerable people of support and dignity.

“Instead of punishing people, the Greens are calling for an end to benefit sanctions and an overhaul of employment support so that people who lose their jobs are meaningfully supported into work that matches their skills and aspirations,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

