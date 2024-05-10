Compulsory Recall Notice Of Serene S2068 Heaters

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Andrew Bayly has now sent a compulsory recall notice to Serene Industries Ltd, requiring it to recall Serene S2068 Bathroom Heaters imported, sold or installed since 16 June 2018.

This follows on from the voluntary recalls issued by suppliers of these heaters after a WorkSafe investigation that resulted in a prohibition of sale and use due to safety concerns which included the potential of overheating events.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has contacted all of the known suppliers of these heaters, and they have all initiated a voluntary recall of the S2068 heater, except for manufacturer Serene Industries Ltd,” says Ian Caplin, Business Specialist at MBIE.

“Serene Industries Ltd has not issued a voluntary recall and is no longer operating in New Zealand.

“A compulsory recall order is suitable when a company has sold unsafe goods and does not initiate a voluntary recall through their own channels, so this is designed to ensure everyone who has one or sold one, knows about it.”

After a select series of S2068 Bathroom Heaters were recalled earlier in March, the recalls have since been extended to include all S2068 Bathroom Heaters imported, sold or installed since 16 June 2018. Further voluntary recalls were also issued, of which some includedS2069 and S207T models, which WorkSafe prohibited the sale of in April.

Mr Caplin explains that suppliers and retailers in New Zealand have a responsibility to provide consumers safe to use products and if a fault is found, provide options for a remedy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It has been great to see so many suppliers and electricians step up after learning of the unsafe nature of these heaters.

“As of 10 May 2024, we have identified 19 New Zealand suppliers (excluding Serene Industries) which sold S2068 heaters since 16 June 2018, however we are aware there may be yet unidentified suppliers. We encourage any suppliers that aren’t published on the product safety website to get in touch. Details of how to do this are also on the product safety website. All 19 suppliers we have been in touch with have issued a voluntary product recall for a total of approximately 35,000 S2068 units.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to these suppliers and encourage everyone who has a bathroom heater to check what brand and model they have.

“If you have one of the S2068 heaters, stop using it, unplug it from the wall if possible and contact the company you got it from.”

We recommend that you first contact the business you purchased the S2068 model from to arrange return of the goods under the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) and for a safe replacement (if available) or a refund. If the heater has been installed by fixed wiring, consumers can also require the supplier to arrange for its removal by an electrician.

Mr Caplin says that while Energy Safety has prohibited the sale, rather than the use of the S2069 and S207T heaters, New Zealanders do still have the right to contact the retailer that sold them the heater and talk about options under the CGA.

Further information on the voluntary recall and information on the suppliers can be found on the Product Safety website.

© Scoop Media

