NZ Congratulates New Solomon Islands Government

A high-level New Zealand political delegation in Honiara has today congratulated the new Government of Solomon Islands on taking office.

Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters was joined in Honiara by Pacific Peoples & Health Minister, Shane Reti; Climate Change Minister, Simon Watts; Foreign, Defence & Trade Committee Chair, Tim van de Molen; and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, David Parker.

The delegation met new Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Jeremiah Manele and several members of his Cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Bradley Tovosia and Foreign Minister Peter Agovaka.

“We are privileged to meet the new Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet during his government’s first ten days in office,” said Mr Peters.

“This very early visit reflects the deep and long-standing relationship we share, based on mutual respect and common values.”

Minister Peters said the meeting was a welcome opportunity to discuss the new Solomon Islands Government’s priorities for its first 100 days in office, and New Zealand’s development partnership with Solomon Islands spanning priority areas including critical infrastructure, education, governance and economic reform.

“Today’s brief visit to Honiara was the first of a range of high-level engagement planned between New Zealand and Solomon Islands in coming months,” he said.

“New Zealand is committed to working closely and building our relationship through political, security and development cooperation, as well as through expanded private sector connections. We look forward to making a further visit to Solomon Islands later this year, as well as to hosting a future visit from Prime Minister Manele and senior members of his Cabinet.

“We also remain strongly committed to Solomon Islands economic reform efforts, as our $3 million contribution to them this week makes clear.”

Solomon Islands is the first stop in a five-destination tour of the Pacific this week, which will also include Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Tuvalu.

