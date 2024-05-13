Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand And Papua New Guinea To Work Together More Closely

Monday, 13 May 2024, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Health, infrastructure, renewable energy, and stability are among the themes of the current visit to Papua New Guinea by a New Zealand political delegation, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“Papua New Guinea carries serious weight in the Pacific, and New Zealand deeply values our relationship with it,” Mr Peters says.

“It is crucial, given current geostrategic challenges, that our two countries work more closely together.

“New Zealand recognises the crucial role that Papua New Guinea plays in the Pacific and appreciates the opportunity to share perspectives on priority issues facing our region. The Pacific can only make progress if we work together cohesively and efficiently for the betterment of our peoples.

“New Zealand is proud to work with Papua New Guinea to help its reach its development goals, whether in health, infrastructure, renewable energy or peacebuilding.

“This visit has allowed us to highlight New Zealand investments in these areas, as well as exchange views on important global issues.”

Mr Peters is joined in Papua New Guinea by Health & Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, Foreign, Defence and Trade Committee Chair Tim van de Molen; and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson David Parker. Delegation members met Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marap, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko, and several other Cabinet Ministers and parliamentarians.

Papua New Guinea is the second stop in a five-destination tour of the Pacific this week, which will also include Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Tuvalu.

