Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt’s Stubbornness Will Harm Māori Children

Monday, 13 May 2024, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Government has remained stubborn and is ramming its Bill into the House today, which the Waitangi Tribunal has said will hurt vulnerable children.

“The Government’s refusal to heed the tribunal’s warning and instead, lunge head-first into repealing Section 7AA may mean harmful ramifications for Māori children,” acting spokesperson for children Carmel Sepuloni said.

“National need to do the right thing and step in to stop the repeal of Section 7AA. They cannot allow ACT to continue running rampant and belittling both the mana of the Waitangi Tribunal and the rights of tamariki Māori.

“We agree with the Tribunal’s findings, and call on the Govt to dump this callous Bill, use the current legislation to review the section and engage widely with affected groups.

“Today, the Court of Appeal has also overturned a decision, ruling the Tribunal’s summoning of Minister Karen Chhour as valid.

“The divisive rhetoric we’re seeing coming out of this Govt is shocking. With today’s new ruling, it’s only correct that Minister Chhour and her boss David Seymour should apologise for wasting time and taxpayers’ money.

“This comes amidst proposed callous cuts across multiple agencies that weaken the Government’s ability to keep children safe.

“Most recently, it’s been reported that an internal watchdog team, which reports on abuse happening under Oranga Tamariki is also up for cuts. Another concerning choice this Government is making.

“National may be used to ceding ground when it comes to its coalition agreement with ACT, but they shouldn’t compromise when it comes to caring for and protecting our most vulnerable children,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 