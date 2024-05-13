Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Māori Affairs Committee Wants To Hear From You

Monday, 13 May 2024, 7:59 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee

The Māori Affairs Committee is traveling to affected regions to hear submissions on:

  • Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill on Saturday, 8 June 2024
  • Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill on Monday, 24 June 2024 in New Plymouth
  • Te Pire mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae o Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill on Monday, 22 July 2024.

If you would like to speak to the committee in person at one of these hearings, please make a written submission on the relevant bill and tell us that you would like to make an oral submission. Exact venues for the hearings are still to be finalised. Further hearings may be held in Wellington or via Zoom.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

  • Make a submission on Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill by midnight on 26 May 2024.
  • Make a submission on Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill by midnight on 22 May 2024.
  • Make a submission on Te Pire mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae o Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill by midnight on 14 June 2024.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maori Affairs Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 