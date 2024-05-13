The Māori Affairs Committee Wants To Hear From You

The Māori Affairs Committee is traveling to affected regions to hear submissions on:

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill on Saturday, 8 June 2024

Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill on Monday, 24 June 2024 in New Plymouth

Te Pire mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae o Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill on Monday, 22 July 2024.

If you would like to speak to the committee in person at one of these hearings, please make a written submission on the relevant bill and tell us that you would like to make an oral submission. Exact venues for the hearings are still to be finalised. Further hearings may be held in Wellington or via Zoom.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill by midnight on 26 May 2024.

Make a submission on Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill by midnight on 22 May 2024.

Make a submission on Te Pire mō Ō-Rākau, Te Pae o Maumahara/Ō-Rākau Remembrance Bill by midnight on 14 June 2024.

