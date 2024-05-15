NZ/France PMs Announce Launch Of Christchurch Call Foundation

Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon and French President, Emmanuel Macron, have today announced a new non-governmental organisation, the Christchurch Call Foundation, to coordinate the Christchurch Call’s work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The change gives effect to the outcomes of the November 2023 Call Leaders’ Summit, where Leaders endorsed New Zealand and France building a resilient Secretariat ahead of the Call’s fifth anniversary in May 2024.

“The Christchurch Call was formed in 2019, two months after the terror attacks in Christchurch. In making this announcement, I want especially to acknowledge the experiences of the Muslim community in Christchurch and thank them for their valuable ongoing involvement in the work of the Call,” said Mr Luxon.

President Macron said: “Since 2019, we have managed to build a global community to fight against extremism online and it is delivering, taking action at each tragic occurrence of a new terrorist attack. Our commitment to this promise remains firm and I am confident that this new stage of the Call provides a solid basis for the future of this initiative and the new challenges we now have to tackle, including AI-generated content.”

Former NZ Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern will remain an integral part of this initiative, as Patron of the Call, said Mr Luxon.

“I’d like to thank Dame Jacinda Ardern for her advocacy and leadership of the Christchurch Call, which has curtailed violent extremism online. I wish her and the Christchurch Call well as they evolve in the next phase of their development,” he said.

The Christchurch Call Foundation has already attracted pledges from members of the Call Community and philanthropic donors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

