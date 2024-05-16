Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Further Sanctions Against Russia

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters today announced further sanctions on 28 individuals and 14 entities providing military and strategic support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is directly supported by its military-industrial complex in its illegal aggression against Ukraine, attacking its sovereignty and territorial integrity. New Zealand condemns all entities and individuals providing this military support,” Mr Peters says.

“As part of this new tranche of sanctions, New Zealand is targeting individuals and entities who are involved with the transfer of weaponry from the DPRK into Russia, for use against Ukraine, as well as Iranian actors involved in the provision of military assistance to Russia.

“The transfer of Iranian drones to Russia facilitates its illegal war in Ukraine,” Mr Peters says.

These sanctions also target those facilitating the forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine.

"In continuing to facilitate the deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia is seeking to advance its objectives in invading Ukraine, including efforts to undermine Ukraine’s identity as a sovereign country,” Mr Peters says.

In March 2023 the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on allegations they facilitated the forced deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia.

With this announcement, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, along with a range of trade measures.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia and Belarus, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

