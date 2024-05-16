New Zealand Welcomes Samoa Head Of State

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met today with Samoa’s O le Ao o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, who is making a State Visit to New Zealand.

“His Highness and I reflected on our two countries’ extensive community links, with Samoan–New Zealanders contributing to all areas of our national life. These bonds, across our shared Pacific family add a special dimension to our relationship,” Mr Luxon says.

The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, formally welcomed His Highness to New Zealand on Tuesday at Government House. His Highness laid a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial, visited Te Papa and the Royal New Zealand Police College. His Highness is also engaging the Samoan community in New Zealand.

“This is a notable time for us to meet, with Samoa preparing to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October,” Mr Luxon says.

“This is an important opportunity for Samoa to advocate for the needs of the Pacific region on the world stage.

“His Highness is a highly respected leader in Samoa. His visit is an important opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s support as a trusted friend and bilateral partner to Samoa.”

Accompanied by his wife, His Highness is visiting as guests of the New Zealand Government. This is his first official visit to New Zealand since His Highness assumed the role in 2017.

