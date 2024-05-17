Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Welcomes Samoan Head Of State

Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:17 am
Press Release: Inside Government NZ

Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, today met with Samoa’s O le Ao o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, who is making a State Visit to New Zealand this week.

“His Highness and I reflected on our two countries’ extensive community links, with Samoan–New Zealanders contributing to all areas of our national life. These bonds, across our shared Pacific family add a special dimension to our relationship,” Mr Luxon said in a statement.

The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, formally welcomed His Highness to New Zealand on Tuesday at Government House. His Highness laid a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial, visited Te Papa and the Royal New Zealand Police College. His Highness is also engaging the Samoan community in New Zealand.

“This is a notable time for us to meet, with Samoa preparing to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October,” Mr Luxon says.

“This is an important opportunity for Samoa to advocate for the needs of the Pacific region on the world stage.

“His Highness is a highly respected leader in Samoa. His visit is an important opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s support as a trusted friend and bilateral partner to Samoa.”

Accompanied by his wife, His Highness is visiting as guests of the New Zealand Government. This is his first official visit to New Zealand since His Highness assumed the role in 2017.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Inside Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 