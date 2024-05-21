Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Assisted Departures From New Caledonia

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed a New Zealand Government plane will head to New Caledonia in the next hour in the first in a series of proposed flights to begin bringing New Zealanders home.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days - and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the Government,” Mr Peters says.

“We want to acknowledge the support of relevant authorities, both in Paris and Nouméa, in facilitating this flight.

“The situation in New Caledonia remains dynamic, and New Zealand officials are continuing to work with French counterparts and other partners especially Australia to understand what is needed to ensure the safety of our people there,” says Mr Peters.

“In cooperation with France and Australia, we are working on subsequent flights in coming days.”

Today’s flight will carry around 50 passengers with the most pressing needs from Nouméa to Auckland. Passengers for subsequent flights will be prioritised by consular staff.

New Zealanders in New Caledonia are urged to ensure their details in SafeTravel are up to date. This will allow officials to be in touch with further advice.

New Zealanders in need of immediate consular assistance should contact the 24/7 Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

