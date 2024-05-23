Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Corrupt Donation Botch Demands By-election, Establishment Of Anti-Corruption Commission

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 10:28 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori are calling for a by-election and the establishment of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) after the National Party’s donation botch.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says undisclosed donations in the New Plymouth electorate should be a warning regarding the Government’s handling of its conflicts.

“It is no mistake when the chair of the Environment Select Committee knowingly fails to disclose his association to individuals with shares in companies trying to advance their interests through Fast Track legislation. This is corruption.

“Non-disclosure of almost 180-thousand dollars is not a mistake. It is blatant dishonesty and lacks the integrity Aotearoa deserves.

“When the brown party is late to file a disclosure, we’re referred to the Police and Serious Fraud Office. When the National Party doesn’t disclose, it’s a ‘mistake’ and ‘poor error of judgement’. This is not one law for all.

“Questions must be asked about how the National Party and this Government are mitigating risks to give confidence their pockets aren’t being lined to pass harmful legislation.

“Te Pāti Māori have given the Prime Minister the opportunity to front up with how he is managing conflicts of interest. He has reassured us there are none. This is an indictment on his leadership and the party he represents.

“Te Pāti Māori is demanding a by-election be held in New Plymouth to vindicate a fair and just election. We must also call for the establishment of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to mitigate corrupt dealings.

“Fast-track, fast money brings no confidence in this government. They are selling-out our taiao and the future Aotearoa to be inherited by our mokopuna,” said the co-leader and MP for Te Tai Hauāuru.

ICACs are currently operational in Hong Kong, Fiji, Mauritius and Australian states - New South Wales, South Australia, and Northern Territory.

