Aotearoa Must Follow In The Footsteps Of Countries Recognising Palestinian Statehood

The Green Party is calling on the Government to follow in the footsteps of Ireland, Spain and Norway in recognising Palestinian statehood.

“This is about rectifying the wrongs of the past, resolving the injustices of the present and laying the foundations for a future which sees Palestine grounded in peace,” says Green Party Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“Day after day, the death toll continues to rise. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza shows that urgent international action is needed to create a pathway to lasting peace.

“The New Zealand Government can and must do more to ensure this conflict comes to an end and a sustainable ceasefire is secured. Recognising Palestinian statehood and following the lead of Ireland, Spain and Norway is a step in the right direction.

“In 2021, the Green Party tabled a motion in the house to recognise and support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood.

“We will continue to make this call alongside immediate action to help the people of Gaza through establishing a humanitarian visa and increasing aid funding for UNRWA.

“Aotearoa must hold strong to our long history of working for peace internationally. We must stand up for what is right,” says Teanau Tuiono.

