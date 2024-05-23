Coalition Of Coal Will Prove Catastrophic For Climate

The Government’s plans to ramp up coal mining in the heat of a climate crisis will see our chances of a liveable future melt away.

“This Government is gaslighting New Zealanders with extra oil, coal and gas. There is no future in burning our planet,” says Green Party co-leader and spokesperson for Climate Change Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The science is crystal clear. If we want to prevent a future filled with climate catastrophe and extreme weather, fossil fuels need to stay in the ground.

“Despite saying they care about ‘data and evidence,’ the three men in charge of our country consistently prove the opposite in their actions.

“Climate change is here. It arrived in Tāmaki Makaurau with Auckland Anniversary floods and across the North Island with Cyclone Gabrielle. These apocalyptic storms claimed people’s lives and livelihoods.

“Climate action isn’t this woke idea or whatever the latest culture war buzzword is. It is about the scientific fundamentals of human survival on this planet we call home.

“So-called leaders must either rise to the challenge or bury their heads in coal as the world burns,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

